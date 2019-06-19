Why the race to stop the next flu outbreak starts at state fairs and the beach

Judy Woodruff:

We resume our look now at how prepared we are for the next influenza pandemic, not the seasonal flu, whose strains emerge every year and we take a flu shot to prevent.

Public health officials are watching bird and swine populations for the flu we can't predict, looking for the viruses we have never seen and have no vaccines against.

William Brangham reports for our regular coverage about the Leading Edge of science, technology and medicine.