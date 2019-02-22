Why Venezuela’s Chavistas are fiercely loyal to Maduro, despite economic crisis

Judy Woodruff:

As we reported, there was violence on the Venezuela-Brazil border today, as opposition groups try to bring aid into Venezuela.

There is also a confrontation brewing on Venezuela's western border with Colombia, where American-supplied aid is waiting to flow into Venezuela.

Juan Guaido, the opposition leader the U.S. recognizes as president of Venezuela, is hoping to push supplies across that border tomorrow. So far, that aid is being stopped by the government of President Nicolas Maduro, who still enjoys substantial support inside the country.

Tonight, with support of the Pulitzer Center, special correspondent Nadja Drost and videographer Bruno Federico take us to meet some of those still pledged to Maduro and to what they call the revolution, led by his predecessor, Hugo Chavez.