Why your dreams have been more vivid during the outbreak

Deirdre Barrett:

In the survey I'm doing there's some big clusters of types of dreams. People are dreaming that they're getting short of breath, they're spiking a fever or more fantastically one woman looks down at her stomach and sees blue stripes on it. And in the dream remembers that that's the first sign of coronavirus and knows she has it.

There's a big cluster of metaphoric ones about the virus. But representing it as something else. The biggest sub-part of that are bugs, every kind- cockroaches rushing toward the person, swarms of flying insects, masses of squirming worms. I think we see so many bugs because it's a common phrase I have a bug means I have a virus, but also because the virus is so invisible, lots of small things that cumulatively can kill you makes bugs a good metaphor.