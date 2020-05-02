California shuts down beaches as crowds flock to the coast

Phil Willon:

Yeah, I expect to see more. I expect that to continue. We had on Friday we had posters at the state capital, L.A. City Hall, Huntington Beach. And these have been cropping up sporadically. But I expect that to continue and probably get a little more robust in the weeks and months ahead.

You know, there have been so many civil organizations and people who are frustrated. I believe there's some lawsuits that have been filed as well.

Well, first of all, the city of Huntington Beach and I think Dana Point, which are both in Orange County, their city council voted last night to file legal action to block the ban, ban on beaches in Orange County. And there's been, I mean, we're in kind of a lawsuit time now this whole this whole emergency response. So we're starting to see more, more and more suits roll in.

Last week there was a federal lawsuit filed to lift to basically lift the stay at home owner saying it was unconstitutional. So I expect to see a lot more stuff like that. Some other cities this weekend are going to have emergency meetings to decide whether they're going to take legal action as well. Again, those are in Orange County. So we'll see.

I mean, I don't know how fast these will zoom through the courts, but it'll be interesting to see how that pans out, because the, under California law, the Governor has a lot a lot of authority, very broad authority in times of emergency, and so does the state public health officer. And we'll see if that gets tested.