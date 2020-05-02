Will antibody testing help ease lockdown restrictions?

Caroline Chen:

So there really questions you ask right there. So let me break this down a little bit here.

So antibody studies that are now being conducted nationwide at state levels and even at county levels are really, really important because they can actually answer many questions.

But the most common type of study that's being done right now is to ask this very basic question, which is what percentage of this population has been infected? And what they are doing is that they're supposed to look at a random sample of a given population, let's say, in this specific county or in this specific state. And by taking a random selection of the population and looking in their blood to see if they had antibodies, you can get a scent, a sense of what portion of that population has been infected. And that's really important because to date, as we know in the U.S., there has been a shortage of the diagnostic tests.

And so only really, you know, people who have had really severe symptoms, who have met, who have gone to the hospital, have managed to get tested. So we know that the case counts are probably undercount, but we don't know how much of an undercount. So that's where these studies can help to fill in our understanding.

So you mentioned that there's been some controversy about these and they're kind of maybe two big pieces of this. So the first thing you said is accuracy of the tests. Right. So if the tests aren't super accurate, then, of course, that can skew the numbers. Everybody understands that part.

The other trickier part is what you mentioned, which is bias. And what scientists mean when they say bias is that they mean that they're worried that the sample that was tested wasn't totally random. And there are many different ways you can recruit participants.

But basically the concern is if you're saying you volunteer, whether I recruited by Facebook ad or whether I'm just posting something on the Internet and they email me if you want to participate, that the fear is that people who think that they have been affected, who say, oh, I had a flu back in February or I had a cough back in February, they're more motivated to participate. Whereas if I say, oh, I've been totally healthy this whole time, I don't think I had the Corona virus, I'm going to not want to participate. And that could skew the numbers.

So the ideal way to do this type of study is to have a database of addresses and then to randomly pick addresses and then invite people to participate.