Will Trump turn State of the Union unity talk into action?

Chris Buskirk:

I think what the president is going to do tonight is, he is going to do what he's done I think pretty well in some speeches before, which is going back to promises made, promises kept.

Here's what I have talked about in my campaign, here's what I have accomplished so far, here's what I still need to do.

I think that here we are halfway through first term, right? This has got to be the pivot to reelection, to try to start to set the tone and set the trajectory for a message that's going to carry him through November of 2020.

And I think that is — I think that needs to be one big unifying theme that says, on immigration, on trade, on foreign policy, how are all these things linked together? What's that unifying theme?

And I think that that theme has to be, how do you rebuild the middle class? That's number one. And I think that that's what he is going to try and do.