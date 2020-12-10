With Biden in office, an opportunity to restore U.S.-European relations

Nick Schifrin:

Brexit, Biden, Iran, the future of U.S.-European relations, it's all on the agenda in Brussels and here in Washington.

And one of the men at the center of those negotiations will be Philippe Etienne, the ambassador of France to the United States.

Ambassador, welcome to the "NewsHour."

Let's talk about Brexit for a second. There are three major issues preventing a deal:, fishing rights, legal oversight, and the so-called fair play the U.K. needs to meet. Has France taken a maximalist position preventing a deal?

Philippe Etienne, French Ambassador to the United States: Well, thanks, Nick, for having me.

Indeed, as far as the negotiation, post-Brexit negotiation is concerned, we are in a race against the clock. France has not a maximalist position. We are all united among the 27 member states.

We have given a mandate to our negotiator. We have one negotiator for the whole of the E.U. And, as you said, we have three issues which have still to be settled.

Those are both technical and politically quite sensitive. The most important one in terms of an economic effect is what you call — what we can call the level playing field, so that the competition is fair to — in access to markets.

But, also, we have the governance, what can we do, what could we do, what should we do if we disagree, and the fisheries.