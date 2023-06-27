Women face new sexual harassment with deepfake pornography

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Laura Barrón-López
Mary Fecteau
Emily Carpeaux
Murrey Jacobson
For years, women have faced sexual harassment online and with the rise of artificial intelligence, it’s only getting worse. Deepfakes use AI to create manipulated but realistic images and videos of real people in fake situations and are routinely used against women. A study shows 96 percent of deepfake videos were non-consensual pornography. Laura Barrón-López discussed this with Nina Jankowicz.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
