Work ‘has just begun,’ Ohio anti-abortion advocate says after Roe overturned

Amna Nawaz:

That's right, Judy.

We will get two perspectives.

I'm joined first by Michael Gonidakis. He's president of the group Ohio Right to Life. He's been with the organization for more than 14 years.

Michael, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thank you for making the time.

There have been people working towards this decision for 50 years. You have been working towards it for 14. Just help me understand, what is this moment like for you?

Mike Gonidakis, President, Ohio Right to Life: It's historic.

Never in my lifetime did I believe it would come to this. And here we are today. And we have a monumental task ahead of us. Our work is not done. It's just begun. We need to ensure that we have the greatest social service safety net here in the state of Ohio to help all women, especially women who find themselves in an unintended pregnancy.