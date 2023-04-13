Young Pacific Islanders take industrialized world to court over climate change

For the first time, the UN's International Court of Justice has been tasked with determining what countries are obligated to do to fight climate change. William Brangham reports on the young people who were instrumental in bringing this issue to the world's top court.

