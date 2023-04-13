Young Pacific Islanders take industrialized world to court over climate change

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
For the first time, the UN's International Court of Justice has been tasked with determining what countries are obligated to do to fight climate change. William Brangham reports on the young people who were instrumental in bringing this issue to the world's top court.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Layla Quran is a general assignment producer for PBS NewsHour. She was previously a foreign affairs reporter and producer.
Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.
