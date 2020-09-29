What did the Mueller report leave out? A member of the team shares an inside look

Judy Woodruff:

Robert Mueller, his name is tied to many key moments in recent U.S. history, and as the special counsel at the heart of a major investigation into Russia and President Trump.

Today, the typically silent Mueller is speaking out about a new book.

Its author, a senior member of what was his investigative team, attorney Andrew Weissmann.

I spoke with Weissmann earlier today about "Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller Investigation."

Andrew Weissmann, thank you very much for talking with us.

Just as we were preparing to do this interview, there was a statement issued by the former special counsel Robert Mueller, in a rare public statement about your book.

And I want to ask you about that, because, in the book, you write that, as much as you respected him going into this investigation, you end up critical of him for — quote — "understepping his role."

You wrote "failing to fulfill his mandate to offer a recommendation on obstruction of justice."

You say you were flummoxed by his thinking. Why?