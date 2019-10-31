What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

A boy sits between the wood poles at a market amid the ongoing fuel and cooking gas shortages in Sanaa, Yemen October 18, 2019. Photo by Mohamed al-Sayaghi/Reuters
Death toll from Yemen’s civil war tops 100,000, report finds

World

CAIRO (AP) — A database project that tracks violence says Yemen’s civil war has killed more than 100,000 people since 2015.

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, or ACLED, said Thursday the war’s death toll includes more than 12,000 civilians killed in attacks directly targeting civilians.

The conflict in the Arab world’s poorest nation began with the 2014 takeover of northern and central Yemen by Iran-aligned rebels, driving out the internationally recognized government from the capital, Sanaa. Months later, in March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched its air campaign to prevent the rebels, known as Houthis, from overrunning the country’s south.

WATCH: PBS NewsHour special series, “Inside Yemen”

Saudi-led airstrikes have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties and killed thousands of Yemeni civilians. The Houthi rebels have used drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia and have targeted vessels in the Red Sea.

