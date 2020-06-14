WATCH: Is India emerging as the new coronavirus hotspot?

India, one of the world’s most densely populated nations, is fast becoming a coronavirus hotspot, weeks after it eased lockdown restrictions. COVID-19 cases have surged past 321,000 and more than 9,000 deaths have been recorded. New York Times South Asia Bureau Chief Jeffery Gettleman joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Educate your inbox
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Trending Now
-
Read Jun 10 Making people aware of their implicit biases doesn’t usually change minds. But here’s what does work
-
Read Jun 14 Cops investigate hanging death of black man; 2nd in 2 weeks
-
Read Jun 12 Is it safe to stay in a hotel, cabin or rental home during the pandemic?
-
Read Jun 13 Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man
-
Watch Jun 21 A firsthand report of ‘inhumane conditions’ at a migrant children’s detention facility
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.