WATCH: Is India emerging as the new coronavirus hotspot?

World

India, one of the world’s most densely populated nations, is fast becoming a coronavirus hotspot, weeks after it eased lockdown restrictions. COVID-19 cases have surged past 321,000 and more than 9,000 deaths have been recorded. New York Times South Asia Bureau Chief Jeffery Gettleman joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.

