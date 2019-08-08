What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

White House senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend a bilateral dinner between U.S. President Donald Trump and the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, ahead of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 27, 2019. Photo by REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
—

Darlene Superville, Associated Press

Ivanka Trump to promote women’s initiative in South America

World

WASHINGTON — Ivanka Trump will call attention to issues that make it difficult for women in developing countries to prosper financially when she travels to South America in September.

Aides to President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser say she plans to visit Paraguay and Argentina to promote her Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.

Ivanka Trump launched the program six month ago. It has a goal of empowering 50 million women in developing nations by 2025 by focusing on job training, financial assistance and encouraging legal and regulatory changes.

Aides say she plans to focus on encouraging countries to make changes that will allow women to access courts and other institutions, build credit, own and inherit property, travel freely and work the same jobs as men.

