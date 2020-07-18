What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WHO posts 2nd daily record for new cases in row

World

The World Health Organization is again posting a single-day record of new confirmed coronavirus cases. It announced 259,848 new cases on Saturday.

The WHO on Friday posted more than 237,000 confirmed cases around the world. The back-to-back records come as many nations struggle with new waves of infections after loosening lockdown restrictions.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University show more than 14 million cases worldwide since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 600,000 deaths.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Jul 17 How Fauci says the U.S. can get control of the pandemic

  2. Watch Jul 17 How Arizona became such a COVID-19 hot spot

  3. Watch Jul 17 Shields and Brooks on Trump’s declining support, Biden’s campaign strategy

  4. Watch Jul 17 Presence, tactics of federal agents in Portland, Oregon, prompt questions and criticism

  5. Read Jul 17 WATCH: Full interview with Fauci on reopening schools, coronavirus vaccine and White House tension

The Latest