NOVA: Rise of the Mammals

Rise of the Mammals

S46 Ep17 | 53m 17s

NOVA: Look Who's Driving

Look Who's Driving

S46 Ep19 | 53m 21s

NOVA: Why Bridges Collapse

Why Bridges Collapse

S46 Ep18 | 53m 9s

NOVA: Day the Dinosaurs Died

Day the Dinosaurs Died

S44 Ep21 | 53m 14s

NOVA

Wednesdays 9 pm ET/PT

NOVA brings you stories from the frontlines of science and engineering, answering the big questions of today and tomorrow, from how our ancestors lived, to whether parallel universes exist, to how technology will transform our lives. Visit the official website to watch full-length documentaries, or explore our world through short-form video, on our digital publication NOVA Next.

National corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Draper. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the David H. Koch Fund for Science, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS viewers.

Sponsored By:

Visit The Official Website

NOVALife after the Dinosaurs Died

Providing Support for PBS.org

Learn More about PBS online sponsorship

Providing Support for PBS.org

Learn More about PBS online sponsorship

NOVA Collection
NOVA Collection

Own your favorite NOVA programs on DVD & Blu-ray at ShopPBS today.

Shop Now

NOVA on iTunes
NOVA on iTunes

The latest episodes and past seasons of NOVA are available on iTunes.

Get it on iTunes

Visit Shop PBS

More Science and Nature Shows

Nature
Life from Above
Wild Metropolis
Animal Babies: First Year on Earth
Secrets of the Dead
Eons

Support for PBS.org provided by: