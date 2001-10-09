This program is a co-production of FRONTLINE and The New York Times

chat transcript + introduction + saudi arabia + egypt + intelligence failure + islamic terrorism

reporting from the ny times + links + interviews + video + discussion

tapes & transcripts + press + credits

frontline privacy policy + FRONTLINE + pbs online + wgbh



photo copyright © afp/corbis

web site copyright 1995-2014 WGBH educational foundation

Looking For Answers

The attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon was not only the most devastating terrorist attack in history, it was also the biggest failure of U.S. intelligence since Pearl Harbor. FRONTLINE correspondent Lowell Bergman and The New York Times investigate why the CIA and FBI failed to uncover the hijackersÇ dramatic plot to strike at the heart of the U.S. government and its economy. The film also examines the U.S.Ç failure to understand fully the hatred for America among Muslim fundamentalists, and its roots in the U.S. government's support for Israel and for authoritarian regimes in the oil-rich Middle East. A FRONTLINE co-production with The New York Times, this special episode is anchored by Bill Moyers.