looking for answers

What explains the hatred behind the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history? And why are two of America's key Middle East allies - Egypt and Saudi Arabia - seedbeds of radical Islam?
it is the holy land of islam and the home of terrorists. interviews and readings explore saudi arabia's delicate balance
why are so many of bin laden's recruits egyptian? interviews and readings explore the roots of egypt's radicalism
intelligence experts assess what went wrong and what it will take to win a war on terror
reporting from the new york timeslinks & readingsinterviewsvideo excerpt
The attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon was not only the most devastating terrorist attack in history, it was also the biggest failure of U.S. intelligence since Pearl Harbor. FRONTLINE correspondent Lowell Bergman and The New York Times investigate why the CIA and FBI failed to uncover the hijackersÇ dramatic plot to strike at the heart of the U.S. government and its economy. The film also examines the U.S.Ç failure to understand fully the hatred for America among Muslim fundamentalists, and its roots in the U.S. government's support for Israel and for authoritarian regimes in the oil-rich Middle East. A FRONTLINE co-production with The New York Times, this special episode is anchored by Bill Moyers.

published oct. 2001
