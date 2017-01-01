Will Victoria and Albert marry? Will the queen promise "to obey" her prince?
PBS Home
Watch Shows
Latest News
Popular
Masterpiece
Victoria, Season 1: The Clockwork Prince (Episode 3)
Against the queen’s wishes, Albert pays a visit and meets royal disdain.
53:05
Victoria, Season 1: The Clockwork Prince (Episode 3)
53:05
Masterpiece
Victoria, Season 1: Brocket Hall (Episode 2)
As Victoria ponders marriage, her friendship with Lord Melbourne grows more complex.
53:05
Victoria, Season 1: Brocket Hall (Episode 2)
53:05
Masterpiece
See a preview for Victoria: Episode 4.
0:30
Victoria: Episode 4 Preview
0:30
Mercy Street
Season 2 | Ep 2: The House Guest
A house guest becomes the focus of Alice’s schemes; Mary tries to conceal her illness.
52:32
Season 2 | Ep 2: The House Guest
52:32
Secrets of the Six Wives
Watch as two queens, Catherine of Aragon, then Anne Boleyn, fall from power.
54:41
Ep 2 | Beheaded, Died
54:41
Explore PBS Videos:
More Sites from PBS
Support for PBS.org provided by: