#GivingTuesday

Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
on #GivingTuesdayNow

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

How contact tracing can help the U.S. get control over coronavirus
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Trump meets with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss coronavirus efforts

Health

AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has removed jail as a punishment for violating his coronavirus restrictions following outcry by conservatives over a Dallas salon owner who was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed.

Watch the livestream in the player above.

Abbott says his new order should free Shelley Luther, who was booked in the Dallas County jail this week for keeping her salon open in defiance of the governor’s restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Luther refused to apologize for repeatedly flouting the order, leading a judge to find her in contempt of court and sentence her to a week behind bars.

The reversal reflects the increasing pressure Abbott is under to reboot the state’s economy at a much faster pace.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch May 06 Video appearing to show killing of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery sparks outrage

  2. Read May 07 AP Exclusive: Trump administration shelves CDC guide to reopening country

  3. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  4. Read May 06 Mississippi auditor finds Brett Favre paid from welfare funds for speeches he never gave

  5. Watch May 04 Grim new projections forecast ‘explosive growth’ in COVID-19 cases, deaths

‘This isn’t a red or blue issue.’ Workers on political battle over state, city funding

Nation May 06

The Latest