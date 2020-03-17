WATCH LIVE: Ohio governor gives coronavirus update

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides an update on how the state is responding to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

DeWine is expected to speak at 2 p.m. ET.

Ohio officials said polls wouldn’t be open Tuesday for the Democratic primary, citing concerns over the outbreak. DeWine said in a statement on Twitter that the state is facing an “unprecedented public health crisis” and “to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus.”

