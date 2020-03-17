What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

WATCH LIVE: Ohio governor gives coronavirus update

Nation

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides an update on how the state is responding to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

DeWine is expected to speak at 2 p.m. ET. Watch the governor’s remarks in the player above.

Ohio officials said polls wouldn’t be open Tuesday for the Democratic primary, citing concerns over the outbreak. DeWine said in a statement on Twitter that the state is facing an “unprecedented public health crisis” and “to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus.”

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

