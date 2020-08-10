What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Ask us your questions about the pandemic’s impact on 2020 elections

Do you have a question about how the coronavirus pandemic will affect your vote and the 2020 elections? Now is your chance to ask the experts and our reporters.

Ahead of the Democratic and Republican political conventions, our staff at the PBS NewsHour is collecting your questions about everything related to the pandemic and this year’s elections — from how states will conduct the elections to how the candidates are addressing issues related to the pandemic.

Submit your questions using the questionnaire below and our team will answer some of them on the show. Your responses will be shared with PBS NewsHour staff, and we may use them on the broadcast and our online and social media platforms. A producer or reporter from our team may contact you to follow up.

If you have any questions about this form, please leave a comment on this page.

 

