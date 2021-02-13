What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Trump Impeachment Trial

Watch Coverage

 Live

Featured stories

See all

Key takeaways from Day 4 of Trump’s second impeachment trial

By Daniel Bush

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Cicilline makes closing impeachment arguments

Politics

The Senate is moving toward a final vote after reaching a deal to skip witness testimony in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Watch Cicilline’s remarks in the player above.

House impeachment manager David Cicilline made his closing arguments urging senators to convict Trump and arguing that Trump incited the mob to attack the Capitol on January 6.

An unexpected morning vote in favor of hearing witnesses threw the trial into confusion just as it was on the verge of concluding.

But both sides ultimately reached a deal to instead enter into the record a statement from a Republican House lawmaker about a heated phone call on the day of the riot between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that Democrats say established Trump’s indifference to the violence.

Read more of NewsHour’s coverage:

  • The Second Impeachment of Donald Trump

  • Read Trump’s full response to House Democrats’ arguments for impeachment

  • Read Democrats’ full impeachment brief against Trump for second Senate trial

  • With Senate split 50-50, here’s what Democrats can and can’t do
    • By —

    Associated Press

    Support Provided By: Learn more

    Additional Support Provided By: