WATCH: Cicilline makes closing impeachment arguments

The Senate is moving toward a final vote after reaching a deal to skip witness testimony in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

House impeachment manager David Cicilline made his closing arguments urging senators to convict Trump and arguing that Trump incited the mob to attack the Capitol on January 6.

An unexpected morning vote in favor of hearing witnesses threw the trial into confusion just as it was on the verge of concluding.

But both sides ultimately reached a deal to instead enter into the record a statement from a Republican House lawmaker about a heated phone call on the day of the riot between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that Democrats say established Trump’s indifference to the violence.

