Joshua Barajas
Joshua Barajas

WATCH LIVE: Pelosi may address Mueller statement on Russia probe

Politics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will participate in a conversation at the Commonwealth Club of California hours after former special counsel Robert Mueller made his first public statement on the Russia probe.

Pelosi is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. ET today. Watch her remarks live in the player above.

In his more than 8-minute statement, Mueller said that it was “not an option” to charge President Donald Trump with a crime in the two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He said it would be “unfair” to publicly accuse the president of a crime if he wasn’t facing a charge.

With the conclusion of the investigation, Mueller said he was leaving the Justice Department, and that the report “speaks for itself.” Mueller said he “would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress.”

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

