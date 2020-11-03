What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

By —

Associated Press

In Kansas, Marshall keeps seat in GOP column

Politics

Republican Rep. Roger Marshall has won an open Senate seat in Kansas in a tougher-than-expected race that saw his Democratic opponent far outraise him.

Marshall is an obstetrician who has represented western and central Kansas in Congress for two terms. He prevailed against Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier.

Graphic by PBS NewsHour based on AP data.

Marshall entered the campaign with the GOP’s traditional advantages in a state that tends to vote for conservatives. Republicans haven’t lost a Senate race in Kansas since 1932. But Bollier, a former Republican, excited Democrats and raised more than $25 million to set a Kansas record that Marshall couldn’t match.

Bollier pitched herself as an independent and common-sense centrist, but Marshall portrayed her as too liberal for Kansas.

Marshall will succeed retiring four-term Republican Sen. Pat Roberts.

More election coverage

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 03 WATCH LIVE: Election 2020 – PBS NewsHour special coverage

  2. Read Nov 03 Republican Lindsey Graham survives challenge from Jaime Harrison in South Carolina

  3. Read Nov 03 Democrat Joe Biden wins Virginia

  4. Read Nov 03 Trump wins 5 more states, Biden adds 2 states

  5. Read Nov 03 Here’s when polls close in every state

Why Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs are ‘absolutely critical’ for Biden

Politics Nov 02

The Latest