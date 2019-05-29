WATCH: Mueller says Russia report ‘speaks for itself’

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller is not ruling out testifying before Congress but is serving notice that he does not intend to go beyond what has already been revealed in his report.

Mueller said Wednesday he and the special counsel team chose their words carefully in the report and “the work speaks for itself.”

Mueller says that the report is his “testimony” and that he “would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress.”

He says that beyond what he said in his public statement and in his written work he doesn’t believe it is “appropriate” for him “to speak further about the investigation.”

Mueller’s report revealed that President Donald Trump tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller’s removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the Republican president. Trump has called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

