Mueller told House he wouldn’t quote from report

WASHINGTON — Former special counsel Robert Mueller told the House judiciary and intelligence committees that he would decline to quote from his report on the Trump-Russia investigation during his testimony before both panels on Wednesday.

That’s according to a person involved with the negotiations who spoke about the confidential talks only on condition of anonymity.

Mueller’s refusal to read his own words has proved somewhat challenging for Democrats, who called him in with the idea that he could explain his findings to the American people.

He is making his first major public appearance on the findings of his office’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and President Donald Trump’s response to the investigation.

Mueller has replied to questions with short phrases, often saying he will refer to the report.

So Democrats are filling in the gaps by reading from the report themselves, methodically going through episodes that Mueller reviewed for obstruction of justice. The report said Trump couldn’t be exonerated on that point. It also said investigators did not find sufficient evidence to establish charges of criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

