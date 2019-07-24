What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: McClintock claims Mueller made a political case against Trump. Mueller says Russia report is fair, thorough

Politics

WASHINGTON — Robert Mueller is pushing back against Republican attacks with a forceful defense of his report on the Trump-Russia investigation.

Mueller testified Wednesday in Congress that he doesn’t think the lawmakers have reviewed “a report that is a thorough, as fair, as consistent as the report that we have in front of us.”

READ MORE: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice, Mueller says

The former special counsel is making his first major public appearance on the findings of his office’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and President Donald Trump’s response to the investigation.

The report says investigators could not exonerate Trump on obstruction of justice. It also said they did not find sufficient evidence to establish charges of criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Mueller has been a reluctant witness before the House Judiciary Committee, delivering single-word answers to many questions. But in response to Republican Rep. Tom McClintock of California, he gave a full-sentence defense of his 448-page report.

MORE: Read Mueller’s opening statement before the House Judiciary Committee

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 22 WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress

  2. Read Jul 24 Read Mueller’s opening statement before the House Judiciary Committee

  3. Watch Jun 17 All of the Mueller report’s major findings in less than 30 minutes

  4. Read Jul 24 Mueller: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

  5. Read Jul 23 How would Trump’s food stamp plan affect low-income Americans?

With Mueller testimony, can Democrats expect a ‘breakthrough moment’?

Nation Jun 26

The Latest