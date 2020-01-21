Read McConnell’s proposed roadmap for the Trump impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to seek a speedy impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

In a Senate resolution released Monday evening and updated Tuesday, McConnell laid out the structure for the trial’s opening phase, with votes on witnesses deferred until next week.

The resolution would permit Trump’s lawyers to move early on to acquit the president and sets up a vote next week on calling witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton.

Read the resolution.

Read more