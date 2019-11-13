Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
WATCH: Schiff’s full questioning of Kent and Taylor in the impeachment hearing

Politics

William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, says that a cellphone conversation his aide overheard between another diplomat and President Donald Trump in July shows that the president cares more about investigations into Democrat Joe Biden than he does about Ukraine.

Rep. Adam Schiff questioned William Taylor and George Kent as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Watch in the player above.

In Democrats’ first public impeachment hearing, Taylor said “yes, sir” when House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff asked him if the importance of that overheard conversation was that Trump cared more about the politically motivated probes he was requesting from Ukraine than he did about the East European ally itself.

READ MORE: Read the full White House notes describing Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president

Taylor told lawmakers that the unnamed aide had told him about the cellphone conversation he overheard between European Union Ambassador Gordan Sondland and Trump on July 26.

He said he didn’t know about that call when he first testified behind closed doors Oct. 22.

By —

Associated Press

