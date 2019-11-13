Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Democratic counsel’s full questioning of Kent and Taylor in the impeachment hearing

Politics

The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine says he thought it was “crazy” and “illogical” for the Trump administration to make military aid contingent on Ukraine announcing investigations into political rival Joe Biden.

William Taylor answered questions as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Watch in the player above.

William Taylor made the statements in response to questioning from Daniel Goldman, the investigations chief for Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

READ MORE: What we learned from the impeachment transcripts

Taylor said the security assistance was important not only to Ukraine but to America’s own military interests. He said “it made no sense” to withhold that money and was “counterproductive to all of what we had been trying to do.”

Goldman showed Taylor text messages he sent to other diplomats explaining his belief that it was “crazy” to withhold the military aid for political gain.

By —

Associated Press

