WATCH: Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman’s full opening presentation in Trump impeachment hearing

Daniel Goldman, Democratic counsel for the House Intelligence Committee, told House Judiciary Committee members Monday that President Donald Trump “abused the power of his office—the American presidency—for his personal political benefit.”

Goldman spoke during the second day of public hearings in the Judiciary Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry.

Goldman laid out the Democrats’ case for impeachment and outlined the findings in an impeachment report put together by the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committees.

The impeachment case has revolved around a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Goldman argued that Trump made U.S. military aid to Ukraine and a White House meeting contingent on the announcement of those investigations.

