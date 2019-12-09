Double your gift now
WATCH: GOP counsel Stephen Castor’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

Politics

Stephen Castor, a lawyer for House Republicans, argued before the House Judiciary Committee on Monday that the Democrats’ case for impeaching President Donald Trump relies on “presumptions” instead of facts.

Castor spoke during the second day of public hearings by the Judiciary Committee.

“The impeachment inquiry is clearly an orchestrated effort to upend our political system,” Castor said, adding that the probe has been conducted in an “unfair” way.

House lawmakers are currently drafting the articles of impeachment, on which House lawmakers are anticipated to vote in the coming weeks.

The impeachment case has centered on a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

READ: A guide to the Democrats’ impeachment report

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

