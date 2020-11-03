What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Jaime Harrison delivers concession speech in South Carolina Senate race

Politics

Democrat Jaime Harrison spoke Tuesday night after conceding to Republican incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina’s Senate race.

Watch his remarks in the player above. 

Some polling in the campaign’s closing weeks showed a head-to-head race, and Harrison’s massive fundraising broke records. But Graham mustered support across South Carolina, where all statewide offices are held by Republicans and support for President Donald Trump remains strong.

Harrison portrayed Graham as too willing to acquiesce to Trump. Graham maintained that he felt it in his constituents’ best interests that he align with the president, who has remained popular in South Carolina.

If Harrison had won, South Carolina would have been the first state in U.S. history to be simultaneously represented by two Black senators.

More election coverage

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 03 WATCH LIVE: Election 2020 – PBS NewsHour special coverage

  2. Read Nov 04 WATCH LIVE: Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as vote count continues

  3. Read Nov 03 WATCH LIVE: Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly speaks from Arizona

  4. Read Feb 15 Results in key Supreme Court cases could change with Scalia’s death

  5. Read Oct 27 How the AP calls races and what to expect on election night

Despite fears of election interference, why authorities say vote is secure

Politics Nov 02

The Latest