WATCH: House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler discusses Robert Mueller’s statement

Politics

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says it falls to Congress to respond to the “crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump – and we will do so.”

Democratic New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler issued a statement after special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday delivered the first public comments about his Russia report, which was issued last month. Mueller says he was constitutionally barred from charging President Donald Trump with a crime but emphasized that his report did not exonerate the Republican president.

Mueller says he does not want to speak further about the probe, despite invitations to do so from Congress. Nadler did not comment on whether he would subpoena Mueller.

Trump has repeatedly called Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt” and tweets, “The case is closed!”

