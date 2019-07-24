WATCH: Mueller condemns Trump’s praise for WikiLeaks

WASHINGTON — Former special counsel Robert Mueller is condemning President Donald Trump’s praise for WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Testifying before the House intelligence committee, Mueller says calling it “problematic is an understatement.”

WATCH: Mueller says Trump-Russia probe ‘not a witch hunt’

During that campaign, WikiLeaks released troves of hacked emails from the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

U.S. intelligence agencies and Mueller’s investigation determined Russian government entities were responsible for the hack and furnished the embarrassing correspondence to WikiLeaks in order to support Trump’s bid for the presidency.

READ MORE: