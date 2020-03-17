WATCH LIVE: Pompeo to deliver remarks amid continued spread of novel coronavirus

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from the State Department today, following the government’s new restrictions that seek to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus within the United States.

Pompeo is expected to speak at 1 p.m. ET. Watch his remarks in the player above.

There have been 4,000 confirmed cases and at least 80 deaths from the virus in the U.S. More than 7,300 have died from the virus worldwide.

