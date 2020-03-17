WATCH LIVE: Pompeo to deliver remarks amid continued spread of novel coronavirus

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from the State Department today, following the government’s new restrictions that seek to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus within the United States.

Pompeo is expected to speak at 1 p.m. ET. Watch his remarks in the player above.

There have been 4,000 confirmed cases and at least 80 deaths from the virus in the U.S. More than 7,300 have died from the virus worldwide.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Joshua Barajas is the arts editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

@Josh_Barrage

