Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

WATCH: Sen. Mitch McConnell gives victory speech in Kentucky Senate race

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky.

Sen. Mitch McConnell is expected to speak Tuesday night. Watch the senator’s remarks in the player above.

The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider. McConnell is the longest-serving Republican leader in Senate history.

As President Donald Trump’s top ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell led efforts to defend the president during his impeachment acquittal in the Senate. He also worked with Trump on a tax overhaul and orchestrated Senate confirmation of more than 200 judicial appointments, including Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

McGrath also lost a race for a House seat in 2018.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

