What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Sen. Feinstein wants a hearing with Mueller

Politics

WASHINGTON — The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee is requesting that the panel hold a hearing with special counsel Robert Mueller.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Wednesday in her opening statement at the committee’s hearing on Mueller’s Russia report that she had asked Chairman Lindsey Graham to invite the special counsel.

Graham has said he doesn’t think Mueller needs to testify. The South Carolina senator says he’s satisfied with hearing from Attorney General William Barr, who is appearing before the panel on Wednesday.

Graham said in his opening statement he’s ready to move on from the report. He says that for him “it’s over.”

Read Mueller’s letter to William Barr about Russia report: ‘There is now public confusion’

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 30 WATCH LIVE: William Barr testifies on Mueller report to Senate committee

  2. Watch Apr 30 What parents of dyslexic children are teaching schools about literacy

  3. Read May 01 Read Mueller’s letter to William Barr about Russia report: ‘There is now public confusion’

  4. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  5. Read Apr 27 There’s a measles outbreak. Do you need another shot?

After Mueller revelations, how to protect election integrity in 2020

Politics Apr 24

The Latest