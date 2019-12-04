Double your gift now
with our Year-End match.

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

December 4, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Noah Feldman

Pamela S. Karlan

Who is testifying next?

Dec 04

Michael Gerhardt

Dec 04

Jonathan Turley

Dec 05

Not scheduled

Nov 13

Bill Taylor

Nov 13

George Kent

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 21

Fiona Hill

Nov 21

David Holmes

Dec 04

Noah Feldman

Dec 04

Pamela S. Karlan

Dec 04

Michael Gerhardt

Dec 04

Jonathan Turley

Dec 05

Not scheduled

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

WATCH: Rep. Collins’ full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

Politics

Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday that the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump “is not really about facts.”

Rep. Collins spoke during the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing on Dec. 4. Watch in the video player above.

In his opening statement during a House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, Collins criticized Democrats for pursuing impeachment proceedings, following a string of investigations into Trump.

“If you want to know what’s really driving this? There’s two things. It’s called a clock and a calendar,” Collins said. “[The Democrats] want to do it before the end of the year. Why? Because the chairman said it just a second ago, ‘Because we’re scared of the elections next year. We’re scared of the elections; we’ll lose again,'” he added.

Collins spoke ahead of testimony from Noah Feldman, a Harvard law professor; Pamela S. Karlan, a Stanford law professor; Michael Gerhardt, a University of North Carolina law professor; and Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor. The Dec. 4 questioning came on the first day of public hearings by the House Judiciary Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The focus of the Judiciary hearing, which came after the House Intelligence Committee had hearings in late November, is to define the grounds for a presidential impeachment.

MORE: Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 04 Watch Live: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – House Judiciary Committee – Day 1

  2. Read Dec 04 WATCH: Michael Gerhardt’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

  3. Read Dec 04 WATCH: Jonathan Turley’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

  4. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  5. Read Dec 04 Read Jonathan Turley’s full opening statement in the Trump impeachment hearing

The Latest