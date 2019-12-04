WATCH: Rep. Collins’ full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday that the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump “is not really about facts.”

Rep. Collins spoke during the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing on Dec. 4. Watch in the video player above.

In his opening statement during a House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, Collins criticized Democrats for pursuing impeachment proceedings, following a string of investigations into Trump.

“If you want to know what’s really driving this? There’s two things. It’s called a clock and a calendar,” Collins said. “[The Democrats] want to do it before the end of the year. Why? Because the chairman said it just a second ago, ‘Because we’re scared of the elections next year. We’re scared of the elections; we’ll lose again,'” he added.

Collins spoke ahead of testimony from Noah Feldman, a Harvard law professor; Pamela S. Karlan, a Stanford law professor; Michael Gerhardt, a University of North Carolina law professor; and Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor. The Dec. 4 questioning came on the first day of public hearings by the House Judiciary Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The focus of the Judiciary hearing, which came after the House Intelligence Committee had hearings in late November, is to define the grounds for a presidential impeachment.

