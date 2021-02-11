What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Trump Impeachment Trial

Watch Coverage

 Live

Featured stories

See all

Key takeaways from Day 2 of Trump’s second impeachment trial

By Daniel Bush

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Rep. DeGette says harm to the Capitol may be long lasting

Politics

House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump’s impeachment said Thursday the harm from the mob attack on Capitol Hill January 6th will be long lasting if there are no repercussions.

House Impeachment Manager, Rep. Dianne DeGette said: “We must condemn it, because the threat is not over.”

Watch DeGette’s remarks in the player above.

The prosecutors are wrapping up their opening presentation, describing in stark, personal terms the horror they faced that day and drilling down on the public and explicit instructions Trump gave his supporters — both in the weeks before the Jan. 6 attack and at his midday rally that unleashed They presented videos of rioters, some posted to social medial by the rioters themselves, talking about how they were doing it all for Trump.

“We are not here to punish Donald Trump. We are here to prevent the seeds of hatred that he planted from bearing fruit,” she said.

Trump’s lawyers will launch their defense on Friday.

Democrats are using their remaining hours of arguments to lay out the physical and mental harm caused by the attack, discuss Trump’s lack of action as it unfolded and do a final presentation on the legal issues involved.

It appears unlikely that the House prosecutors will call witnesses, and Trump has declined a request to testify. The trial is expected to continue into the weekend.

Read more of NewsHour’s coverage:

  • The Second Impeachment of Donald Trump

  • Read Trump’s full response to House Democrats’ arguments for impeachment

  • Read Democrats’ full impeachment brief against Trump for second Senate trial

  • With Senate split 50-50, here’s what Democrats can and can’t do
    • By —

    Associated Press

    Support Provided By: Learn more

    Additional Support Provided By:

    Opening arguments begin in Trump’s historic impeachment trial

    Politics Feb 10