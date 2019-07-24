What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Office of Special Counsel's investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Photo by Leah Millis/Reuters
White House calls Mueller hearing embarrassment for Democrats

Politics

WASHINGTON — The White House is calling former special counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony “an epic embarrassment for the Democrats.”

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement as Mueller prepared for a second round of testimony on Capitol Hill about his investigation into Russian election interference and obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

Grisham’s statement says: “The last three hours have been an epic embarrassment for the Democrats. Expect more of the same in the second half.”

Mueller stated Wednesday that his investigation did not “exonerate” Trump. Mueller also faced repeated questions from Republicans seeking to undermine his credibility.

MORE: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice, Mueller says

