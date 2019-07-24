WATCH: Mueller defends his team against GOP accusations

WASHINGTON — Former special counsel Robert Mueller is pushing back on questions from Republicans about his prosecutors’ connections to Hillary Clinton, saying political affiliations played no part in his hiring decisions.
Mueller is testifying before Congress about his investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and possible ties to the Trump campaign.
READ MORE: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice, Mueller says
North Dakota Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong questioned Mueller about one of his prosecutors attending Clinton’s election night party, and another who represented Clinton in a lawsuit.
Mueller strongly defended his team. He said he found some of the best prosecutors in the country to work for him.
The former FBI director said in 25 years in law enforcement, he has never asked anyone who worked for him about their political affiliation. Mueller said he only cares about the “capability of the individual to do the job and do the job with integrity.”
READ MORE:
- WATCH: Robert Mueller’s full testimony before Congress
- Read Mueller’s opening statement before the House Judiciary Committee
- All of the Mueller report’s major findings in less than 30 minutes
- Read the full, redacted Mueller report
- The giant timeline of everything Russia, Trump and the investigations
- You may not believe the Mueller report no matter what it says
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.