2020 in review: Prop 22, school shutdowns and stranded American Samoans

Laura Fong:

When everything was shutting down, I immediately thought of students actually. I used to be a teacher. I did Teach for America for two years. And I thought about how are students, especially in their senior year, how are they going to deal with graduation? I found a drive-in Kentucky that was doing it and they connected me with the local high school. And I got to speak with two seniors and the mom of one of those seniors. And they were just such a special community that was trying to make this experience as special and as safe as possible.

AIRED MAY 31, 2020: It was the first of its kind parade for Eminence High School's graduating class in Eminence, Kentucky, less than an hour east of Louisville.