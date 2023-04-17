A Brief But Spectacular take on the future of CRISPR

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Ana Davila
Jennifer Doudna is a Nobel laureate in chemistry and professor of biochemistry, biophysics and structural biology at the University of California, Berkeley. She has been a pioneer in CRISPR gene editing and continues to revolutionize research in her field. Doudna shares her Brief But Spectacular take on the future of CRISPR.
