A Brief But Spectacular take on restoring dignity

Del Seymour works to secure long-term employment for underserved communities in San Francisco, particularly in the troubled Tenderloin neighborhood. He’s lived there for more than 30 years and is also co-chair of San Francisco's local homeless coordinating board. Seymour shares his Brief But Spectacular take on restoring people’s dignity.
