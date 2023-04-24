A Brief But Spectacular take on restoring dignity

Audio

Del Seymour works to secure long-term employment for underserved communities in San Francisco, particularly in the troubled Tenderloin neighborhood. He’s lived there for more than 30 years and is also co-chair of San Francisco's local homeless coordinating board. Seymour shares his Brief But Spectacular take on restoring people’s dignity.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch