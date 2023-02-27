A Brief But Spectacular take on the power of a name

Moe Sattar

Elizabeth Burton

Elliot Wade is a trans advocate who co-founded the Louisiana Trans Name Change Fund. He was born and raised in Cecilia, Louisiana, where he didn’t have much access to conversations about identity. Now he's looking to change that for others. Wade shares his Brief But Spectacular take on the power of a name.

