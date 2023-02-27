A Brief But Spectacular take on the power of a name

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Moe Sattar
Moe Sattar
Elizabeth Burton
Elizabeth Burton
Elliot Wade is a trans advocate who co-founded the Louisiana Trans Name Change Fund. He was born and raised in Cecilia, Louisiana, where he didn’t have much access to conversations about identity. Now he's looking to change that for others. Wade shares his Brief But Spectacular take on the power of a name.
