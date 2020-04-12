A glimpse of a second-grade class during the outbreak

With the outbreak causing indefinite school closures across the country, children are having to figure out new ways of learning and playing together while living in isolation. Special correspondent Karla Murthy checked in on one second-grade class in New York City to get a glimpse of how their worlds have changed.
Hari Sreenivasan:
As everyone knows, America's children are going to school online these days and how that will affect education is yet to be known. But as NewsHour Weekend special correspondent Karla Murthy reports, classroom social-distancing doesn't have to mean the end of social traditions.
Karla Murthy:
This is what second grade class used to look like at this elementary school in New York City. Now, it looks like this.
Teacher:
Hi Jason. Good morning sevens.
Karla Murthy:
But even now, these second graders have kept up the tradition of sharing their highs and lows at the end of the week, and what they're looking forward to. A rose, a thorn and a bud.
Teacher:
Are you ready to share? Would you like the share?
Student:
Yes! But I only have a rose.
Teacher:
That's ok.
Student:
Watching Lego Masters with my Dad.
Student:
My rose is going to this awesome sea glass beach on Wednesday. There were like this big sizes of sea glass.
Student:
Me and my Dad were building garden beds and shoveling dirt. And I thought that was really fun.
Student:
Being able to be with my guinea pigs while doing handwriting
Student:
My rose was Lila's birthday.
Student:
My thorn is not being able to see you guys. And yeah.
Student:
I'm writing a book about animals, and I have some trouble thinking about stuff about leopard frogs.
Student:
My thorn is going to see my grandparents. Cuz they have Coronavirus so it's like really hard to see them through a window and not like be able to be there with them.
Student:
My bud is making banana bread today.
Student:
It's Friday so it's movie night. So me and my sister are going to watch Star Wars.
Student:
And I have two buds, Easter and I'm also looking forward to seeing you guys again.
Teacher:
Yeah. Same.
