A mother’s COVID-19 children’s book parodies go viral

Stefanie Trilling:

We live in very close proximity to four major Manhattan hospitals. And in late March, we'd hear sirens all the time. And my five-year-old daughter's in kindergarten. And she would often ask us, well, we hear sirens outside. We see ambulances. Does that mean someone inside the ambulance has coronavirus? Are they going to be OK? And these are really tough questions. So we were sitting there and to alleviate the stress, I brought out the really high value fun activities — the paint set.