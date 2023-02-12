A poet’s Brief But Spectacular take on performing privilege and forgiveness

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Moe Sattar
Moe Sattar
Melissa Williams
Melissa Williams
Ana Davila
Ana Davila
Leave your feedback
Adam Falkner is a poet, musician, educator, and race and equity strategist. Much of his work studies intersectional themes of race, gender, queer life and social justice education. He was also a featured performer at President Barack Obama's Grassroots Ball at the 2009 presidential inauguration. Falkner shares his Brief but Spectacular take on performing privilege and forgiveness.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more