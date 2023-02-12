A poet’s Brief But Spectacular take on performing privilege and forgiveness

Adam Falkner is a poet, musician, educator, and race and equity strategist. Much of his work studies intersectional themes of race, gender, queer life and social justice education. He was also a featured performer at President Barack Obama's Grassroots Ball at the 2009 presidential inauguration. Falkner shares his Brief but Spectacular take on performing privilege and forgiveness.

