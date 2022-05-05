Abortion providers face uncertain future with expected Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling

By —

PBS NewsHour

Audio

The draft opinion that was leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court could have enormous implications, especially for abortion providers in 26 states where new restrictions or outright bans would go into effect. Dr. Sarah Traxler in St. Paul, Minnesota, who travels every few weeks to South Dakota to perform abortions, and Dr. Bhavik Kumar, an abortion provider in Houston, join Lisa Desjardins to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

By —

PBS NewsHour

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: